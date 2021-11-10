Report: Liverpool Looking To Sign Wolves And Portugal Midfielder Ruben Neves As Jurgen Klopp Shows Interest

According to reports, Liverpool are keen on bringing in Wolves playmaker Ruben Neves as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster an ageing Liverpool midfield.

Liverpool's midfield options have been limited through injury this season. Letting Gini Wijnaldum go for free to PSG and not replacing him is coming back to haunt Jurgen Klopp's men.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The same happened last season when Dejan Lovren was the player to leave, the replacement didn't come until a Summer after in Ibrahima Konate.

De ja vu will happen again without any lessons learnt. Next Summer Gini Wijnaldum will be replaced. A Summer too late.

Who that will be is up for debate at the moment. Reports suggest that Ruben Neves is high up on the list of the midfielders that Liverpool are interested in.

The Portuguese midfielder has been impressive both at club and international level since joining Wolves and their journey to the Premier League.

Neves was a key figure in Wolves' guide to Europe under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo. He has been back to his best this season since Bruno Lage took over Nuno.

Reports in Fichajes, Liverpool are said to be keen on the playmaker. Would he suit a Jurgen Klopp team and is he the perfect Gini replacement?

Author Verdict

Ruben Neves is someone Liverpool have looked at for a while. I believe he is a wonderful footballer and would love to see him play for a manager such as Jurgen Klopp.

He has still plenty of potential to develop and it would be the perfect move for him in his career.

This is a transfer I'd be more than open to alongside another transfer in a more of a forward thinking midfielder.

