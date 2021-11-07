Liverpool 'Keeping Tabs' On West Ham's Jarrod Bowen For January Swoop

Liverpool are back in the hunt for West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen after a summer of pursuit for the Englishman.

The forward has three goals and three assists in nine matches this season, and has been a key part of David Moyes' revolution at the London Stadium.

Bowen was constantly linked to the Reds throughout the summer, with The Athletic confirming links after Liverpool sold Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon.

'Arjen' Bowen does it again!

West Ham fans have embraced Bowen in many different ways, even donning him with the affectionate nickname 'Arjen Bowen' after the former Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben.

The Hereford-born winger has been with the club since January 2020, and is lauded by manager Moyes as one of his key men to compete across all fronts.

But with Liverpool losing Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for AFCON this year, Bowen's signature could come sooner than expected.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are exploring the option of signing him in January.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to sign Bowen in the summer, although his price tag might have warded him and Liverpool off. The Reds are ready to have another go at the player, and could bid in the winter window as Klopp seeks a solid option for the second half of the season.

Liverpool will face up against Bowen later on as the Reds travel to the London Stadium.

