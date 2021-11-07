Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool 'Keeping Tabs' On West Ham's Jarrod Bowen For January Swoop

Author:

Liverpool are back in the hunt for West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen after a summer of pursuit for the Englishman.

The forward has three goals and three assists in nine matches this season, and has been a key part of David Moyes' revolution at the London Stadium.

Bowen was constantly linked to the Reds throughout the summer, with The Athletic confirming links after Liverpool sold Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon.

Read More

'Arjen' Bowen does it again!

West Ham fans have embraced Bowen in many different ways, even donning him with the affectionate nickname 'Arjen Bowen' after the former Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben.

The Hereford-born winger has been with the club since January 2020, and is lauded by manager Moyes as one of his key men to compete across all fronts.

But with Liverpool losing Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for AFCON this year, Bowen's signature could come sooner than expected.

Jarrod Bowen

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are exploring the option of signing him in January. 

Jurgen Klopp was keen to sign Bowen in the summer, although his price tag might have warded him and Liverpool off. The Reds are ready to have another go at the player, and could bid in the winter window as Klopp seeks a solid option for the second half of the season.

Liverpool will face up against Bowen later on as the Reds travel to the London Stadium.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Liverpool 'Keeping Tabs' On West Ham's Jarrod Bowen For January Swoop

28 seconds ago
James Balagizi
Articles

'Young Yaya Toure' Trains With First-Team Ahead Of West Ham

1 hour ago
Gareth Southgate
News

England Manager Gareth Southgate Hits Back At Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp For 'Having A Swing'

8 hours ago
Salah vs West Ham
Match Coverage

A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Faced West Ham

10 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: The Best Goals in Liverpool vs West Ham

10 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Crystal Palace
Interviews

'Should Be Winning Multiple Trophies' Liverpool And JD Sports Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Jurgen Klopp's Men Can Win Many Trophies This Season

11 hours ago
Declan Rice
Match Coverage

Combined XI: West Ham v Liverpool

11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp Is up for October’s Premier League Manager of the Month Award

11 hours ago