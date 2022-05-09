According to new reports, Liverpool lead the race to sign AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool are said to be looking to bring in several reinforcements once the summer transfer window opens.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho after narrowly missing out on him in the January transfer window.

In addition to Carvalho, it seems that Liverpool are closing in on Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsey.

Ramsey's transfer will cost Liverpool an initial £4m that could potentially reach £6m in add-ons.

However, it is the third player that will bring the most excitement to Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool Hold 'Advantage' In Chase For Aurelien Tchouameni

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to TF1 and Telefoot football journalist Julien Maynard Liverpool hold an advantage over Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Aurelien Tchouameni.

The report says that Tchouameni has not made up his mind but Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two clubs who stand a chance to sign the French midfielder.

Liverpool, however, hold an advantage over Real Madrid according to Maynard.

The 22-year-old midfielder has had a fantastic season for AS Monaco scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Breaking The Lines journalist Zach Lowy hailed him as "one of the best midfielders in football right now."

If Liverpool manage to beat Real Madrid to the transfer, Jurgen Klopp will have gotten a fantastic player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |