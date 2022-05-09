Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Have 'Advantage' In Race To Sign Aurelien Tchouameni

According to new reports, Liverpool lead the race to sign AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool are said to be looking to bring in several reinforcements once the summer transfer window opens. 

The Reds have already secured the signing of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho after narrowly missing out on him in the January transfer window.

In addition to Carvalho, it seems that Liverpool are closing in on Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsey.

Ramsey's transfer will cost Liverpool an initial £4m that could potentially reach £6m in add-ons.

However, it is the third player that will bring the most excitement to Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool Hold 'Advantage' In Chase For Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

According to TF1 and Telefoot football journalist Julien Maynard Liverpool hold an advantage over Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report says that Tchouameni has not made up his mind but Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two clubs who stand a chance to sign the French midfielder.

Liverpool, however, hold an advantage over Real Madrid according to Maynard.

The 22-year-old midfielder has had a fantastic season for AS Monaco scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Breaking The Lines journalist Zach Lowy hailed him as "one of the best midfielders in football right now."

If Liverpool manage to beat Real Madrid to the transfer, Jurgen Klopp will have gotten a fantastic player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino To Return? | Ramsey Misses Out

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Roberto Firmino Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Aston Villa

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard
Match Coverage

Watch: Aston Villa v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Is The Possibility Of Leeds Losing Liverpool Target Raphinha On The Cheap Going To Become A Reality?

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Pursuing Monaco Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni But One Making More Headway

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In Potential Blockbuster Summer Transfer, Gabriel Jesus Also Linked

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Articles

Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Sends Liverpool Fans Crazy With Social Media Activity

By Sam Jones2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'Someone Like Tchouameni' - Pundit Believes A Move For Monaco Midfielder Would Be A 'Smart Move' For Liverpool With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Likely To Leave

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago