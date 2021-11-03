Liverpool Legend Steve Nicol Wants £20m Everton Star At Anfield

European Cup and four-time top flight winner Steve Nicol has suggested Liverpool should solve their midfield problems by signing Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Frenchman has been solid since signing for the Toffees from Watford in 2020, but Nicol believes that he would be the perfect midfielder to cover in the Reds injury crisis.

Trainer Steve Nicol (New England Revolution) via IMAGO

Liverpool are currently without Naby Keita, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho (although the latter two are well on-course with their recovery), with Doucoure no stranger to angling an Anfield move.

Whilst with Watford in 2018, he flirted with the Reds in an attempt to attract Jurgen Klopp to his signature.

'Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction. I was impatient to play there at Anfield, I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me it would be a dream to play in a club like this,' - Doucoure told Canal.

The quotes must have impressed Klopp so much, that the Reds splurged £40 million just a few days later on Fabinho.

Nicol, speaking to ESPN, believes it may not be too late for Liverpool to make a swoop for the defensive midfielder.

'The one problem Liverpool have right now is regardless who they’re playing against, they [the opponent] are getting at the back four. I’ll tell you what, I’d take Doucoure from Everton.'

The move is not realistic, but a player of his profile that isn't from the other side of Stanley Park wouldn't hurt in the January window.

Read More Liverpool Coverage