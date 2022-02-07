'Liverpool Like Him' - Journalist Confirms Liverpool's Interest In Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

In a recent interview, Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka is one of the highest-rated youngsters in the Premier League at the moment.

The 20-year-old currently has six goals and four assists in 21 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool Interested In Saka

In January, it was reported that Liverpool were interested in Saka and are willing to make a move in the future.

Bukayo Saka's contract at Arsenal ends in 2024 and he's currently valued at £58.5million.

Speaking to RedmenTV, Goal's Liverpool journalist Neil Jones confirmed the Reds interest in Saka.

“Liverpool like him. I think that goes back to when he was in the youth team at Arsenal,” said Jones.

“He’s a brilliant player. That first leg he played at Anfield was some performance. He really impressed a lot of people, a lot of Liverpool fans, I’m sure, that night.

"If he’s out of contract at Arsenal then, of course, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, every club in Europe will be looking at it.

“They [Arsenal] really do need to get into the Champions League this summer. If they did, they would make a big push to bring in a few players that could take them to the next level.

"If they don’t do that, it suddenly becomes a bit of a Harry Kane situation – ‘he’s one of our own’, but how long is he going to sit and scratch around the Europa Conference League? Not dissimilar to Raheem Sterling at Liverpool.”

