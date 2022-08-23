Skip to main content

Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A journalist has claimed it is now likely that Liverpool will move for a midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

Naby Keita Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has seen his options in midfield greatly limited by an early season injury crisis and is now without Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.

That leaves the German with just Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, and youngster Stefan Bajcetic as his only fit and available options.

As well as issues in midfield, Klopp is also without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Diogo Jota with injuries and Darwin Nunez through suspension.

It has been a difficult and disappointing start to the season and Liverpool now have just two points from their opening three games after they lost 2-1 to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club have been resolute that they will not panic in the transfer market by signing a stop-gap but the journalist who broke the Kostas Tsimikas transfer to Liverpool believes they may now make a move.

Giannis Chorianopoulos from Sportime in Greece took to Twitter to give Reds fans hope that they will be given a boost before the window closes.

LFCTR Verdict

The match against rivals United highlighted again just how short Liverpool are in midfield as things stand.

Chorianopoulos has proved to be reliable in the past so it's possible there now will be some movement, especially with Naby Keita joining others on the sidelines.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

'Creativity In The Middle Of The Pitch' - Fabio Carvalho One Liverpool Bright Spot In Manchester United Defeat

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mhamed Salah Tyrell Malacia
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Harvey Elliott Only Shining Star In Poor Performance

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Report: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Winless Reds Slump To Old Trafford Defeat

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Hope Against Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Jadon Sancho
Match Coverage

Watch: Well Taken Jadon Sancho Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
News

Report: Naby Keita Injured Again Ahead Of Liverpool's Clash Against Manchester United

By Damon Carr