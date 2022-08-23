Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist
A journalist has claimed it is now likely that Liverpool will move for a midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.
Jurgen Klopp has seen his options in midfield greatly limited by an early season injury crisis and is now without Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.
That leaves the German with just Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, and youngster Stefan Bajcetic as his only fit and available options.
As well as issues in midfield, Klopp is also without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Diogo Jota with injuries and Darwin Nunez through suspension.
It has been a difficult and disappointing start to the season and Liverpool now have just two points from their opening three games after they lost 2-1 to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.
The club have been resolute that they will not panic in the transfer market by signing a stop-gap but the journalist who broke the Kostas Tsimikas transfer to Liverpool believes they may now make a move.
Giannis Chorianopoulos from Sportime in Greece took to Twitter to give Reds fans hope that they will be given a boost before the window closes.
LFCTR Verdict
The match against rivals United highlighted again just how short Liverpool are in midfield as things stand.
Chorianopoulos has proved to be reliable in the past so it's possible there now will be some movement, especially with Naby Keita joining others on the sidelines.
