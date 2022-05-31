Report: Liverpool 'In A Real Race' Against Manchester United To Sign Darwin Nunez | Jurgen Klopp Wants Sadio Mane Replacement

According to reports out of Portugal, Liverpool are going head-to-head with Manchester United in a battle for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool are bracing for the loss of Sadio Mane this summer after it was revealed that he plans on leaving the club this summer.

The former Southampton man was one of the original players that bought into Jurgen Klopp's tactics, helping the Reds win several trophies during his Liverpool tenure.

IMAGO / pressinphoto

With that being said, replacing him is no easy task.

According to Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, Liverpool are "locked in a real battle" with Manchester United to sign their preferred Mane replacement.

Liverpool Want To Sign Darwin Nunez

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Portuguese outlet, Liverpool FC are very interested in signing the Benfica forward.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan scored an impressive 34 goals in 41 matches. Nunez also provided four assists.

Liverpool supporters were gifted an opportunity to watch Nunez when Benfica took played the Reds in the Champions League. Nunez, of course, went on to score a goal in each match.

Correio da Manha claims that the fight is 'raging' between Liverpool and Manchester United as both sides view Nunez as a key part of their summer plans.

Darwin Nunez has a staggering release clause of €150m and Benfica know that they will struggle to get that fee. With that being said, the Lisbon-based giants are willing to negotiate a fee around €100m.

It is yet to be seen whether Liverpool would entertain such an offer, but Jurgen Klopp and his staff are absolutely interested in the striker's services.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |