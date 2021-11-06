Liverpool Long-Term Midfield Target Nicolo Barella Signs New Contract Amidst Reds Rumours

Nicolo Barella has signed a new long-term extension with Inter Milan after a summer of pursuit from Liverpool ended.

The Italian won the EUROs in the summer, with Barella playing a key role in the journey to the final before being substituted in the second half for Bryan Cristante.

Barella is earmarked as a future captain at the San Siro when Samir Handanovic leaves the club - and the extension until 2026 does nothing but emphasise that narrative.

He joined the club from Cagliari initially on a season-long loan, and was integral to Antonio Conte's title winning side last season alongside the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

He's played 74 times for 'I Nerazurri', scoring five times in the Serie A.

The official statement read: "MILAN - FC Internazionale Milano is delighted to announce that Nicolo Barella has signed a contract extension with the club. The 24-year-old midfielder's new deal will run until 30 June 2026."

It doesn't look like Liverpool will be signing Barella any time soon - but there is no doubt he would be an exceptional addition to Jurgen Klopp's side.

