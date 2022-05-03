Report: Liverpool Set To Announce Transfer After Beating Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, And Manchester City
Liverpool look set to announce the transfer of their latest first-team signing.
This comes after Jurgen Klopp's side beat out several European giants including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund to the player's signature.
This player is no other than Fulham star Fabio Carvalho.
Liverpool Set To Announce Fabio Carvalho
The transfer is all but official after Fulham's President and Owner Tony Khan revealed the deal is done.
"We would have loved to have kept Fabio Carvalho. But we have made a deal that’s best for the club."
Fulham Owner Tony Khan on Fabio Carvalho's transfer
This was said after Fulham were officially promoted to the Premier League upon beating Luton Town in a 7-0 bludgeoning yesterday.
Upon winning the EFL Championship League title, a reporter asked Carvalho about his rumoured move to Liverpool.
This is how he responded:
The talented 19-year-old will be joining Liverpool this summer in a transfer worth £5m plus £2.7m in add-ons.
Fulham negotiated a 20% sell-on clause if Liverpool chooses to sell the starlet in the future.
Keep an eye out for an official announcement once the season ends.
