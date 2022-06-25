Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Made Approach For Talented Forward Ahead Of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona And PSG

A new attacking line is being built by Jurgen Klopp. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are not far behind Sadio Mane in leaving The Reds, leaving doors open for new talent to become a part of the Liverpool manager's next front three. 

The next 2/3 years are going to be huge for Liverpool, which could potentially see many of Jurgen Klopp's original stars leave and a new batch of players come in. 

One area that has already begun the makeover is within the forward line. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota are all under 26 years of age, so will highly likely be a part of the team for the next 5 years at least. 

Luis Diaz

Having been linked with many more forwards, the chances are that Jurgen Klopp brings yet a few more attacking players. Jarrod Bowen, Raphinha, and Bukayo Saka are among the names linked with a move to Anfield. 

Liverpool, however, are well known for finding unknown talent around the world and developing them into world-class players. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, The Reds have made an approach for a talented forward, but have decided to wait for him. 

“Liverpool have sounded out the possibility of making a proposal in the future. But didn’t go further, for now, than a poll."

Endrick

Palmeiras youngster Endrick has caught the eye of many huge clubs around Europe. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG have all been scouting the Brazilian. 

As Endrick is only 15 years old, there is plenty of time for any of the clubs to make a move. However, they may need to move earlier than planned as he is in high demand.

