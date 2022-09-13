Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Tried 'Impossible' Transfer For Bundesliga Midfield Star

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool made a late effort to sign Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig. However, the Bundesliga club were 'impossible' to negotiate with and Liverpool moved on to other targets.

It is no secret that Liverpool were very active in the dying hours of the summer transfer market.

After injuries to several midfield stars such as Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and newcomer Fabio Carvalho; Jurgen Klopp was forced into action.

As we are all aware Liverpool ultimately decided on signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan with an option to buy.

Arthur Melo

However, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he was not the only midfielder that Liverpool tried to sign in the last week of the transfer window.

According to the Italian insider, the Reds were 'really interested' in signing one of their long-term targets from the Bundesliga.

Klopp identified Konrad Laimer as the midfielder that he wanted to sign but RB Leipzig were 'impossible' to negotiate with so nothing came of it.

Despite not being able to sign the 25-year-old Austrian man in August, there is reason to believe that Liverpool could once again make an effort to sign him next summer.

Laimer's contract expires in June of 2023 and Romano has reported that there are many clubs interested.

Only time will tell if Liverpool will make a move for the Leipzig star but with January already rapidly approaching, this is very well a name that could pop up again.

