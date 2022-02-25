Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool 'Main Bidders' In Race to Sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio As Asking Price Revealed

Liverpool have emerged as potential suitors for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, as per Spanish news outlet Sport.

Asensio has just 18 months left on his current deal and the La Liga club have reportedly decided against renewing terms with the 26-year-old. Asensio is said to be demanding a 'salary increase'.

Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson

While the report says Liverpool are among a number of (unnamed) 'important clubs' from the 'most powerful leagues' who want to sign the Spanish international, it frames the Reds as frontrunners.

Liverpool are the 'main bidders (for Asensio)', Sport states, but it does not expand on this.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The Spaniard is said to have a €700m release clause in his current deal, but due to contract negotiations breaking down Real Madrid are willing to let him leave for a fee in the region of €50-60m.

Marco Asensio

Read More

Asensio's market value, according to Transfermarkt, is approximately £36m.

The two-time Champions League winner has made 20 La Liga appearances this season, scoring seven goals.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Main Bidders' In Race to Sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio As Asking Price Revealed

By Sam Patterson
55 seconds ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

Caoimhin Kelleher Interview | Liverpool Goalkeeping Coach John Achterberg | 'He Has Been Brilliant With Me'

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago
Kop, Anfield
Quotes

Liverpool vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup Final | Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool Fans | 'They Are Outstanding'

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
News

Breaking: Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Updates Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Clash With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Owen Hargreaves
Transfers

'He Is The Real Deal' - Owen Hargreaves Urges Clubs To Snap Up £90million Player, Liverpool In Pole Position For Signing

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Am Very Proud' - Virgil van Dijk Looks Forward To Carabao Cup Final After Returning From Serious Injury

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Djed Spence
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Rival North London Clubs Arsenal And Tottenham for Championship Starlet Djed Spence

By Sam Patterson
5 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

Live | UEFA Europa League Draw | Round Of 16

By Damon Carr
6 hours ago