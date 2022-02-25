Report: Liverpool 'Main Bidders' In Race to Sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio As Asking Price Revealed

Liverpool have emerged as potential suitors for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, as per Spanish news outlet Sport.

Asensio has just 18 months left on his current deal and the La Liga club have reportedly decided against renewing terms with the 26-year-old. Asensio is said to be demanding a 'salary increase'.

While the report says Liverpool are among a number of (unnamed) 'important clubs' from the 'most powerful leagues' who want to sign the Spanish international, it frames the Reds as frontrunners.

Liverpool are the 'main bidders (for Asensio)', Sport states, but it does not expand on this.

The Spaniard is said to have a €700m release clause in his current deal, but due to contract negotiations breaking down Real Madrid are willing to let him leave for a fee in the region of €50-60m.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Asensio's market value, according to Transfermarkt, is approximately £36m.

The two-time Champions League winner has made 20 La Liga appearances this season, scoring seven goals.

