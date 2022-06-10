Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Make Proposal For Darwin Nunez Following Verbal Talks

Liverpool have ramped up their interest in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez in recent days, making an official proposal to the Portuguese side according to Fabrizio Romano.

According to the journalist, the Reds have offered €80 million-plus bonuses for the forward, which could make the deal worth closer to €100 million.

Discussions remain ongoing between Liverpool and Benfica as they look to nail down the add-ons of the deal with Liverpool keen to structure the deal in installments.

The Reds have used installments to bring in players in the past as well, bringing in the likes of Thiago and Diogo Jota while paying a minimal upfront fee.

Liverpool will be looking to tie down the forward on a long-term deal, having contract issues with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in recent times.

Nunez has been the star of the show for Benfica this season, scoring 26 goals in 28 games in the Primera Liga this season, whilst also managing to bag four assists.

The Uruguayan will be seen as the long-term replacement for Sadio Mane at Anfield, who looks set to depart this window for Bayern Munich.

Nunez would be the first striker that Liverpool have signed since the arrival of Dominic Solanke.



