Liverpool Make Contact To Sign Benfica's Midfield Talent Florentino Luis

Liverpool Make Contact To Sign Benfica's Midfield Talent Florentino Luis

Liverpool have made first contact with Benfica forward Florentino Luis Amid Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota Injuries.
Liverpool’s start to the season has been hindered by many injuries throughout the squad. Two years ago, saw the reds have an injury crisis in defence but this season it’s all over the pitch. 

With key injuries to Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, Jurgen Klopp has had to shift his defence around. Similar to the back line, Liverpool’s midfield has suffered a few injuries, giving the manager several selection headaches

Two more injuries have occurred that are worrying for the Reds. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who only just returned, have both had serious injuries that will keep them out for months, being available now after the World Cup.

With the January transfer window around the corner, will Klopp and his recruitment team be looking to add to his squad? 

Next Midfield Star?

According to reports by Record Portugal, Liverpool have made first contact with Benfica forward Florentino Luis. 

The Portuguese defensive midfielder reportedly has a release clause of €120m, alongside teammate Enzo Fernandes, who is also heavily linked with a move to Anfield. 

With Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson all getting older and more injury prone, Jurgen Klopp will need more competition and fresh faces for the midfield. 

Will Liverpool be able to bring in yet another outstanding talent from the Primeira Liga?

