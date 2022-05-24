Liverpool Make 'Interesting Offer' For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni As They Try To Beat Real Madrid To Transfer Of Midfielder

Liverpool and Real Madrid will battle each other in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and it looks like their rivalry will also continue off the pitch as both teams try to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Reports over recent days have suggested that the 22-year-old France international has already agreed personal terms with both the Reds and Los Blancos.

Marca (via Sport Witness) are now suggesting after Real's failed move for Kylian Mbappe, they will go all out to secure the signature of Tchouameni.

The Spanish publication also claim that they have also become aware of Liverpool making an 'interesting offer for the midfielder' and interest shown by other teams.

Author Verdict

Tchouameni appears to want regular football and whilst both clubs are stacked with midfielders, Liverpool's engine room is in desperate need of a refresh.

With the player seemingly intent on leaving Ligue 1, it should be only a matter of time before we know what his next destination will be and hopefully it could be Anfield.

