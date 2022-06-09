Report: Liverpool Offer Gavi €9m/Year Contract | Quadrupling Barcelona's Offer Of €2m/Year

Liverpool have more than quadrupled FC Barcelona's contract offer to Gavi. The 17-year-old rejected Barcelona's offer causing Liverpool to be hopeful of a transfer.

Liverpool are looking to start the summer window with a bang.

For starters, it seems that the Reds are closing in on Benfica star Darwin Nunez.

Reports claim that Liverpool have reached a 'full agreement' with Benfica to sign the striker.

Record Portugal claims that Liverpool have agreed to pay a fee of €80m + bonuses.

In addition to this, Nunez has agreed to a five-year contract with the Reds. The Benfica man will earn a reported €6 million per year.

Before Nunez, Aurelien Tchouameni was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. As we now know, the Frenchman has decided to join Real Madrid.

As a result of losing out on the former AS Monaco midfielder, Liverpool have shifted their focus to FC Barcelona man Gavi.

Liverpool Quadruple Barcelona's Contract Offer

Gavi and Barcelona have been in contract talks for quite some time but are still miles apart.

FC Barcelona have offered Gavi €2million per year which was immediately rejected by the Spaniard's representatives.

Gavi responded with a proposal that would see his salary increase every year over four years.

The deal would look something like this; €4million/year, €5million/year, €6million/year, and having the option to renegotiate his salary in the fourth year of the contract.

Gavi IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Age: 17 Club: Barcelona Position: Central Midfielder Appearances this season: 47 Goals this season: 2 Assists this season: 6 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023 Market value: £54.00million

Barcelona know that they face competition for Gavi who has several offers including one from Liverpool.

La Porteria (via Forbes) say that Liverpool have more than quadrupled Barcelona's initial contract offer. The Reds are willing to pay Gavi €9million/year.

In order to sign Gavi, Jurgen Klopp's side would have to trigger the €50million release clause. Julian Ward has already made it known that this would not be an issue for Liverpool.

If Barcelona do not meet Gavi's contract demands we could very well see the 17-year-old come to England.

