Liverpool have made an official transfer approach for Ajax star Antony. The Reds will need to compete with Manchester United if they want his signature.

A report from UOL Sport claims that Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs that have made a ‘concrete approach’ to Ajax for their highly-rated Brazilian winger Antony.

Alongside the Reds, both Newcastle and Manchester United are said to have made approaches for the 22-year-old and there is also interest from Spanish giants Barcelona. However, it is believed that Antony’s preferred destination is Liverpool or Manchester United given the stature of the two clubs.

Ajax are reportedly seeking a fee between £42million and £52million for the winger, and with Antony’s contract not ending until June 2025, the Dutch side are strongly positioned to receive a figure within that range.

Who is set to win the battle for Antony's signature?

Manchester United will be extremely confident given their acquisition of Erik Ten Hag as manager, Antony's former coach at Ajax, and will be hoping that his relationship with the forward can influence negotiations in their favour.

Despite them failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, the prospect of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs under his former manager could be a tempting one for Antony, who would likely walk into a starting spot for the Red Devils.

Liverpool's hopes of signing the player are likely to depend upon the outcome of contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. If both decide to pen new deals with Klopp's side, it is difficult to see how Antony would fit into the squad.

That being said, the recent arrival of Luis Diaz and his captivating performances may have highlighted to Klopp his need to rejuvenate the team with more young and exciting players.

If Liverpool decide this is the case it is unlikely that they will be put off by the asking price, having spent similar fees for the signings of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in recent windows.

Wherever Antony ends up, it is looking increasingly likely that one of the most exciting prospects in Europe will be playing his football in England next season.

