Liverpool Make Their Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo With Second Bid

Liverpool are looking at Moises Caicedo has their midfield signing potentially this winter.
After the completion of Cody Gakpo yesterday, Liverpool now turn their attention to a midfield signing. Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, and Moises Caicedo top their wanted list.

Bellingham is the top priority for the Merseyside club, in recent weeks they have been reported to making a move for both Fernandez and Amrabat.  

Whilst the Reds have had recent reports for three of the four players, it is the turn of Brighton midfielder to be linked with a move to Anfield today. 

Liverpool attempted the Ecuadorean away from the seaside club late in the summer but weren’t able to make any headway in the deal. 

It was always likely that Liverpool were going to go back in for Moises Caicedo and they have done just that, according to Ecuadorean outlet Teradeportes

The report claims that the Reds reignited their intentions to buy the midfielder yesterday. Brighton have made it known that they won’t accept lower than €70m. Liverpool are to make a second bit but it is unlikely to reach the value Brighton are wanting.

According to the sports website, Liverpool do have the most formal offer for Caicedo but his current club are looking for more money rather than bonds. The report also claims that the midfielder is not a priority for Chelsea, leaving possibly a free run for the Reds.

Will Liverpool pay up for a Premier League-proven player or will Jurgen Klopp be left short once more?

