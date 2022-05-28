Report: Liverpool Contact Ousmane Dembele Over Free Transfer | Barcelona Star Refusing New Contract
Liverpool play their biggest game of the season today in Paris against Real Madrid for the right to call themselves Champions League Champions.
The Reds are looking to complete the treble having already won the FA Cup and EFL Cup and Real Madrid are hoping to complete the double having won La Liga.
Ahead of the match winger Sadio Mane is being heavily linked with a move away from the club after reports claimed that he agreed to a 3-year deal with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
In response to that, Liverpool have reached out to a long-term target to convince him to join the club this summer.
Liverpool Make Transfer Contact With Ousmane Dembélé
After refusing to sign a new deal at the Catalonian club, Ousmane Dembele has had several suitors reach out to him.
Read More
According to Spanish outlet Sport, the latest club to register interest in signing the Frenchman is none other than Liverpool Football Club.
Jurgen Klopp has long been interested in signing Dembele and this could be his chance.
The Reds will have to compete with PSG, Chelsea, and Barcelona who have refused to give up.
Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.
Or, watch the match on our YouTube channel here.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | Champions League Final | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- 'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok