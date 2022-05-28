Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Contact Ousmane Dembele Over Free Transfer | Barcelona Star Refusing New Contract

Liverpool have made official contact with Ousmane Dembele to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool play their biggest game of the season today in Paris against Real Madrid for the right to call themselves Champions League Champions.

The Reds are looking to complete the treble having already won the FA Cup and EFL Cup and Real Madrid are hoping to complete the double having won La Liga.

Liverpool FC Real Madrid

Ahead of the match winger Sadio Mane is being heavily linked with a move away from the club after reports claimed that he agreed to a 3-year deal with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In response to that, Liverpool have reached out to a long-term target to convince him to join the club this summer.

Liverpool Make Transfer Contact With Ousmane Dembélé 

Ousmane Dembele

After refusing to sign a new deal at the Catalonian club, Ousmane Dembele has had several suitors reach out to him.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the latest club to register interest in signing the Frenchman is none other than Liverpool Football Club.

Jurgen Klopp has long been interested in signing Dembele and this could be his chance.

The Reds will have to compete with PSG, Chelsea, and Barcelona who have refused to give up.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Or, watch the match on our YouTube channel here.

