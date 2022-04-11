Report: Liverpool Make Transfer Offer For Bayern Star Robert Lewandowski

The Liverpool side have made an official offer for Robert Lewandowski who looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool are fresh off of a 2-2 draw against their main Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

While the result isn't exactly what Jurgen Klopp wanted, it leaves Liverpool within earshot of the Premier League title.

Despite all eyes on closing the one-point gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Liverpool seem to be looking toward the future.

According to reports, Liverpool made an offer for one of the world's best players.

Liverpool Linked With Robert Lewandowski

IMAGO / MIS

Reports from Polish outlet Interia Sport claim that the former Dortmund man is looking for a new project and that he will leave Bayern this summer.

Robert Lewandowski, despite being 33-years-old, is still one of the best footballers in the world.

He has proven that he can score from just about anywhere on the pitch and always seems to show up for big Champions League matches.

This is why Liverpool have offered him a transfer landing spot.

Reports claim that Liverpool are one of four European giants to make an offer for Lewandowski with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona all interested.

Robert Lewandowski IMAGO / MIS Age: 33 Club: Bayern Munich Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 40 Goals this season: 46 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023 Market value: £45.00million

Although he has a past with Jurgen Klopp, it seems that Lewandowski is destined for Barcelona.

According to Sebastian Staszewski, the forward has agreed to a three-year contract with FC Barcelona.

Liverpool's interest in Lewandowski may be a sign that the club is interested in bringing in a new attacker this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok