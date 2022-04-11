Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Make Transfer Offer For Bayern Star Robert Lewandowski

The Liverpool side have made an official offer for Robert Lewandowski who looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool are fresh off of a 2-2 draw against their main Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

While the result isn't exactly what Jurgen Klopp wanted, it leaves Liverpool within earshot of the Premier League title.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Despite all eyes on closing the one-point gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Liverpool seem to be looking toward the future.

According to reports, Liverpool made an offer for one of the world's best players.

Liverpool Linked With Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Reports from Polish outlet Interia Sport claim that the former Dortmund man is looking for a new project and that he will leave Bayern this summer.

Robert Lewandowski, despite being 33-years-old, is still one of the best footballers in the world.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has proven that he can score from just about anywhere on the pitch and always seems to show up for big Champions League matches.

This is why Liverpool have offered him a transfer landing spot.

Reports claim that Liverpool are one of four European giants to make an offer for Lewandowski with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona all interested.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Age: 33

Club: Bayern Munich

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 40

Goals this season: 46

Assists this season: 4

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023

Market value: £45.00million

Although he has a past with Jurgen Klopp, it seems that Lewandowski is destined for Barcelona.

According to Sebastian Staszewski, the forward has agreed to a three-year contract with FC Barcelona.

Liverpool's interest in Lewandowski may be a sign that the club is interested in bringing in a new attacker this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah's Latest Instagram Post Gives Liverpool Contract Hint

By Matt Thielen30 minutes ago
PFA Player of the Year, Virgil Van Dijk
News

PFA Player Of The Year Award Odds | Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Djik, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Premier League
Columns

Premier League Title Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Sadio Mane Diogo Jota Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Scintillating Draw At The Etihad Keeps Title Race Alive

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Dirk Kuyt
Quotes

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has been providing his thoughts on the title race and answering questions in his column on Liverpoolfc.com.

By Neil Andrew21 hours ago
Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v Villarreal: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Germany, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew22 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups| Premier League | Henderson & Jota Start For Reds

By Neil AndrewApr 10, 2022
Jake Paul
Quotes

YouTube And WWE Star Jake Paul Backs Liverpool And Mohamed Salah To Beat Manchester City

By Damon CarrApr 10, 2022