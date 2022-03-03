Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino

Liverpool are set to rival Manchester City for the signature of Villarreal hotshot Yeremy Pino. That is if you believe Spanish news outlet Fichajes.

According to the report, the two Premier League giants are in the process of 'prepar[ing] their respective offers' for Pino, although little else was divulged.

Yeremy Pino

Pino, a tricky right-winger, signed a contract extension with the Yellow Submarines in November 2021 to remain at the club until 2027. The move also saw Villarreal insert a €80m release clause in his contract.

Pino, 19, has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club this season, scoring half a dozen in La Liga. Unbelievably, four of these were scored last weekend in a 5-1 win over Espanyol.

He has two caps for national side Spain.

Transfermarkt value the Spaniard at £27m.

Read More

The Reds have already added to their attacking options this season with the capture of Luis Diaz from Porto for an initial fee of £37m.

Luis Diaz

But with Divock Origi likely to leave this summer - and Takumi Minamino's future uncertain - it is conceivable that Liverpool might again decide to splurge cash on bolstering their attacking ranks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino

By Sam Patterson
2 minutes ago
Florentino Perez
News

Report: Premier League Clubs Not Part Of New Super League Arrangement | Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Amongst Teams Pulling Out

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Norwich City | FA Cup Fifth Round | Five Things We Learned

By Damon Carr
4 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Quotes

'He Won't Be At Liverpool Next Season' - Former Player On In Form 'Amazing' Reds Striker

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'He's Going To Go Much Further' - Former Colombia International Jackson Martinez On Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew
6 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals

By Neil Andrew
17 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

By Damon Carr
18 hours ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round | Klopp Makes 10 Changes

By Neil Andrew
20 hours ago