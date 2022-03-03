Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino

Liverpool are set to rival Manchester City for the signature of Villarreal hotshot Yeremy Pino. That is if you believe Spanish news outlet Fichajes.

According to the report, the two Premier League giants are in the process of 'prepar[ing] their respective offers' for Pino, although little else was divulged.

Pino, a tricky right-winger, signed a contract extension with the Yellow Submarines in November 2021 to remain at the club until 2027. The move also saw Villarreal insert a €80m release clause in his contract.

Pino, 19, has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club this season, scoring half a dozen in La Liga. Unbelievably, four of these were scored last weekend in a 5-1 win over Espanyol.

He has two caps for national side Spain.

Transfermarkt value the Spaniard at £27m.

The Reds have already added to their attacking options this season with the capture of Luis Diaz from Porto for an initial fee of £37m.

But with Divock Origi likely to leave this summer - and Takumi Minamino's future uncertain - it is conceivable that Liverpool might again decide to splurge cash on bolstering their attacking ranks.

