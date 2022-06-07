Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka according to a report.

Bukayo Saka

The winger has two years left on his current deal at the Gunners and his form for both club and country over the past three seasons has caught the eyes of the Premier League's top two clubs according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the main players in Mikel Arteta's young team and scored 12 goals and assisted 7 times in 43 appearances across all competitions during the last campaign.

There was a huge blow to Arsenal however as their top-four challenge finally ran out of steam and they were pipped to the post by North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for that elusive Champions League spot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arsenal's failure to qualify for Europe's biggest club competition will mean they are conscious that the contract situation of their outstanding talent remains unresolved as he enters his final two years.

The publication suggests that whilst Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on Saka, they are unlikely to be able to afford a deal during this summer's transfer window as they focus on other priorities.

It could mean however that if Saka runs his contract down, his services will be very much obtainable in the near future.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Could Ruin His Legacy' - Former Player Issues Warning To Mohamed Salah Should He Consider Transfer To Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
James Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Ace Turned Down Aston Villa And Newcastle Offers

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Mestalla Stadium Valencia
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In For Valencia And Spain Midfielder

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Suffer Transfer Blow In Pursuit Of Leeds And Brazil Star

By Joe Dixon5 hours ago
Bale and Ramsey
Non LFC

Report: Cardiff City Set Sights On Gareth Bale And Aaron Ramsey

By Owen Cummings7 hours ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Naby Keita Expected To Renew Contract At Liverpool As Discussions Take Place Amid PSG Interest

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
James Milner
News

'Nobody Should Overlook His Quality On The Pitch' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted As James Milner Extends Contract

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
James MIlner
Articles

'It's A No Brainer' - Fans React To News That James Milner Has Signed a New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago