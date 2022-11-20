Liverpool May Get Ruben Neves And Konrad Laimer In January After 'Major Work' Already Done

As the January transfer window closes in, Premier League clubs have been given time to concentrate on reassessing their squads due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Liverpool's poor start to the season has come as a surprise to most, however, the lack of transfer activity in the summer should have been an eye-opener and a warning to fans of a potential degression in the league.

The club, instead, stayed stubborn in not adding more than the three players they did bring in. Despite clear problems in the midfield area, it wasn't only until a few expected injuries came about that the club acted and brought in a panic loan deal for Juventus' Arthur Melo.

IMAGO / PA Images

This has not only impacted on the pitch but also the thoughts of 2023's both transfer windows. Freshening up the midfield has not become a priority for Jurgen Klopp and 'soon to be gone' FSG.

The Reds have been linked with many names, with the obvious one being Jude Bellingham, but there are two more that we may see walking through the Anfield doors in January.

Two Midfielders In January?

TeamTalk reports that Liverpool have already put in 'major work' to bring in Wolves star Ruben Neves and Leipzig's key man Konrad Laimer in the summer.

This means that the two could potentially be playing in the famous red as early as January. Laimer's transfer fee will be around £20m due to him becoming a free agent in the summer.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Borussia Dortmund and England youngster Jude Bellingham has previously been linked with a January move to Liverpool, but that transfer is much more difficult to complete, which leaves the door open for Neves and Laimer.

If Laimer and Neves were to come in January, how many more midfielders will Liverpool buy in the summer? Is this a full overhaul of Liverpool's midfield?

