'Liverpool May Well Rue The Fact' - Former Player On Failed Fabio Carvalho Transfer

Former player turned pundit Danny Mills believes Liverpool may regret their failure to get the transfer of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho over the line during the January transfer window.

Fabio Carvalho

It looked like Liverpool had got their man after agreeing a fee with Fulham on deadline day but the move fell through when the paperwork could not be completed in time.

Reports have claimed there is still willingness between the Reds, Fulham, and the 19-year-old to complete a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer when Carvalho will be out of contract.

However, there are many interested clubs domestically and abroad with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona the latest to be linked with the England under 18 international.

Mills told Football Insider that Carvalho continues to impress and his performances will only earn him more suitors as his contract nears an end.

“They were in a good position last month.

“But why they failed to get that deal done during the January window – I do not know. He looks a real player.

Read More

“I watched him and I thought he looked really good against Manchester City in the FA Cup. He will now have untold options about where he wants to go next.

“Liverpool may well rue the fact that they didn’t get that deal over the line.

“They’ll be far more competition for his signature come the end of the season. He’s really putting himself on the radar.”

There seems to be an air of confidence still that Liverpool will still sign Carvalho with Jurgen Klopp speaking openly about him in a recent press conference.

An agreement sooner rather than later is needed however to hold off the interest of a growing list of admirers.

