Report: Liverpool Midfield Target On The Verge Of Joining AC Milan In £8.5m Deal

AC Milan have agreed a fee of around £8.5 million to sign Renato Sanches from Lille, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was constantly linked to Liverpool last summer before he picked up a major injury. The price tag was significantly more expensive then than what the Italian club are paying for him now.

Sanches has played a total of 91 games for Lille since he made the move from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

The Portuguese international was part of the delayed EURO 2020 squad. He played ten games last year for his national side.

Sanches was part of the UEFA European Championship winning squad back in 2016. He also won the Golden Boy award in the same year,

Although his career has been hampered by injuries at times, a move to the seven-time Champions League winners is a chance for him to reignite his spark on the big stage.

Sanches could have been a good squad option for The Reds. However, there has been little interest reported in him over the last six months. Is the price tag too good to be true?

It looks like the midfielder failed to live up to the expectations that once surrounded him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |