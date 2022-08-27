Liverpool Midfield Target Signs for Premier League Rivals

Liverpool will feel like another quality target got away from them today as David Ornstein from the Athletic is reporting that a rival Premier League club has just signed a possible Liverpool midfield target.

Injuries to key Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have led to a shaky start for the team.

Initially Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were adamant that no new signings were needed.

Klopp at least has since changed his tune and reportedly said to David Maddock from the Mirror,

"You were all right, and I was wrong."

One potential target for them was Lyon's midfielder Brazilian International, Lucas Paqueta.

In the last few minutes David Ornstein has reported that West Ham have closed in on a deal with Paqueta who turns 25 years old today.

Paqueta is now en route to London for his medical scheduled for tomorrow morning.

The reported fee is 60 million Euros with 17 million being made up of add-ons.

Having already missed out on the Portuguese International Matheus Nunes fans wil be wondering if Liverpool can still get anyone over the line.

At the time of writing Liverpool are up 5-0 over Bournemouth. John Henry is at the game so fans will be hoping that he doesn't take this result as an indication that no reinforcements as needed.

As always the LFCTransferRoom team will provide updates as they become available.

