Liverpool Midfielder Wants Loan Move After Success Of Last Season

Liverpool midfielder Jake Cain has admitted he wants another loan move after spending last season at Newport County.

The 20-year-old acknowledged he was frustrated not to make Liverpool's pre-season tour to Asia, but is putting that disappointment behind him as he looks forward to getting more valuable experience under his belt.

In an interview with GOAL, Cain explained spending last season on loan at the League Two club was a steep learning curve for him but eventually, it was a challenge he was able to overcome.

“I left a boy and came back a man. I found it difficult at first, because it’s so different to U23s football. You have to win, every point matters, and you have to learn that mentality very quickly.

“I started off quite slowly, but I think that after Christmas I turned a corner. I was playing regularly, I adapted my game and I was able to implement my style on the team.

"By the end, I think I was one of the best midfielders in the league. I felt comfortable playing against anyone.”

Cain also admitted he needs another loan move this season so he can continue his development and believes he is more than prepared to continue where he left off at Newport.

“I’m ready for another challenge. I need to go on loan again, I need men’s football, and I feel now that I’ll be ready to hit the ground running when the opportunity comes. I know that I’m ready.”

Reports over the past few days have suggested there are a number of clubs interested in taking Cain on loan, so it's likely a move will be agreed before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

