Report: Liverpool Midfielder Set For January Transfer Exit

Reports claim that Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson could be set for a move before the January transfer deadline.

Liverpool are set for a boost of Naby Keita after his side bowed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in a 1-0 defeat to Gambia in the Round of 16.

With the news of this, it seems that one Liverpool midfielder could be set for a January exit.

According to the Liverpool Echo Leighton Clarkson could be set for a move away from the club following a failed loan move to Blackburn Rovers.

Leighton Clarkson

Leighton Clarkson

Age: 23

Club: Blackburn Rovers & Liverpool

Position: Defensive Midfield

Appearances this season: 10

Goals this season: 0

Assists this season: 1

Market value: £270,000

Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp were hopeful that the young midfielder would follow in the steps of Harvey Elliott after his successful loan at Blackburn Rovers but things did not go as expected.

Liverpool officials made the tough decision to recall the 20-year-old earlier this month after he played just 328 minutes for the Championship side.

As a result of the failed loan experience, Academy sources believe that Clarkson will be allowed to find another club to join on loan but Liverpool will be much more cautious this time around.

Leighton Clarkson

After struggling to make an impact at Ewood Park, Liverpool will make sure that he lands at a club where he will see increased minutes and appearances.

