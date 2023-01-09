Liverpool 'Might Go For' Moises Caicedo Claims Journalist

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Liverpool may be interested in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this month, speaking to GiveMeSport.

The Ecuadorian's name has echoed around the rumour cauldron at Anfield since the summer after his fantastic start in a Seagulls shirt - and with the Reds midfield in dire need of reparation, his presence may be a panacea to some Liverpool woes.

Since joining Brighton in 2021 from Independiente del Valle, Caicedo initially was shipped to Belgian outfit Beerschot to accelerate his senior experience.

After swiftly outgrowing the league and Brighton encountering a midfield crisis, he was recalled but played a bit-part role under Graham Potter last season.

Yves Bissouma's departure to Tottenham Hotspur left an opening for Caicedo, who has somewhat exceeded the Malian's performances for the Seagulls.

New boss Roberto de Zerbi has tweaked well, helping his side up to seventh - level on points with Liverpool (who they play next) - with Caicedo playing a starring role.

In an interview with GMS, journalist Jacobs admitted Liverpool were targeting the midfielder, but rubbished any claims a bid had already been made.

“The other one to watch is Moises Caicedo and this is the one Liverpool think they might go for in January,” Jacobs told GMS.

“But contrary to reports, Liverpool have not yet bid for Moises Caicedo. There’s even reports out there that Liverpool have bid twice for Moises Caicedo.

“Liverpool have not bid for Moises Caicedo.”

Despite the lack of bids for the midfielder, Reds' fans will surely be encouraged by their interest in the 21-year-old.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract in less than six months time, with the position lacking in quality and depth. Caicedo not only adds protection for now, but for the decade ahead.

