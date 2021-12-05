‘We Will See What Happens’ - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Talks About Reported Barcelona Interest

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has responded to apparent interest from Barcelona manager Xavi.

Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in world football and losing him would be catastrophic for Liverpool.

Luckily, Salah seems more than happy in Liverpool and if FSG don't mess it up, he seems willing to sign a new contract, when his terms are met.

Despite his happiness, this hasn't stopped clubs being 'linked' with a move for the Egyptian.

One of those clubs linked with signing Salah is Barcelona.

According to reports, their new manager Xavi is a massive fan of Salah and wants to try and bring him to the Nou Camp for free at the end of next season.

However, Liverpool's talisman has responded to these claims about Xavi wanting to sign him.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me," said Salah.

"This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world."

