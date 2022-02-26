Report: Liverpool Monitoring Uruguayan Goalscorer Darwin Nunez, As Liverpool Look Beyond 'Original' Front Three

Report: Liverpool Monitoring Prolific Uruguayan Goalscorer Darwin Nunez, As Liverpool Look Beyond 'Original' Front Three

Liverpool have identified Benfica forward Darwin Nunez as a potential transfer target this summer should one of their star forwards move on, according to Football Insider.

Nunez is reportedly open to the move. The Uruguayan was supposedly subject of a £40m offer from West Ham United in January, and interest from Brighton last summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Citing an unspecified source, the report says Nunez, 22, is 'keen' to link up with the Anfield club, adding that Benfica are willing to sanction a sale to raise funds.

The Portuguese club value the youngster at approximately £55m.

Football Insider says Liverpool interest in Nunez is somewhat dependent on the futures of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah - all of which are out of contract in 2023 and are yet to renew terms.

Contract negotiations with the attackers are ongoing.

IMAGO / PA Images

Nunez has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive 23 goals.

He joined Benfica from Almeria in 2020.

