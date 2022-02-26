Report: Liverpool Monitoring Uruguayan Goalscorer Darwin Nunez, As Liverpool Look Beyond 'Original' Front Three

Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Monitoring Prolific Uruguayan Goalscorer Darwin Nunez, As Liverpool Look Beyond 'Original' Front Three

Liverpool have identified Benfica forward Darwin Nunez as a potential transfer target this summer should one of their star forwards move on, according to Football Insider.

Nunez is reportedly open to the move. The Uruguayan was supposedly subject of a £40m offer from West Ham United in January, and interest from Brighton last summer.

Darwin Nunez

Citing an unspecified source, the report says Nunez, 22, is 'keen' to link up with the Anfield club, adding that Benfica are willing to sanction a sale to raise funds.

The Portuguese club value the youngster at approximately £55m.

Football Insider says Liverpool interest in Nunez is somewhat dependent on the futures of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah - all of which are out of contract in 2023 and are yet to renew terms.

Contract negotiations with the attackers are ongoing.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino

Nunez has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive 23 goals.

He joined Benfica from Almeria in 2020.

