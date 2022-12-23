Liverpool Need To Pay £105m For Enzo Fernandez Or He Stays At Benfica

Next summer's transfer window is one of the most critical moments in Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool and that is due to the team in need of a refresh.

The lack of transfer activity in previous windows has put the club into a situation where they will have to spend more than they bargained for next year.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Midfield will be the area of the pitch most affected with a few players on the way out, meaning there will be a few coming through the door, expensive ones at that.

Among those expensive midfielders being linked with a move to Anfield is World Cup star, Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica midfielder played a huge role in his nation's success in Qatar, which has not helped Liverpool in the slightest.

Pay Up Or He Stays

Earlier reports claimed that Liverpool had an £85m bid for Enzo Fernandez rejected. River al Instante now report that the Reds know they have to pay the full £105m if they are to get their man.

According to the report, Benfica have made it clear what they want for their star player and if Liverpool don't pay the amount then Fernandez will stay in Portugal.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Virgil Van Dijk is currently the club's biggest transfer at £85m but if they want to sign the World Cup's best young player then they will have to break their record by £20m.

Will FSG allow this kind of money to be spent or will a signing such as this come from new ownership?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |