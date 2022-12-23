Skip to main content
Liverpool Need To Pay £105m For Enzo Fernandez Or He Stays At Benfica

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Need To Pay £105m For Enzo Fernandez Or He Stays At Benfica

Benfica have given Liverpool a clear message if they want to sign Argentine hero Enzo Fernandez.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Next summer's transfer window is one of the most critical moments in Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool and that is due to the team in need of a refresh.

The lack of transfer activity in previous windows has put the club into a situation where they will have to spend more than they bargained for next year.

Naby Keita

Midfield will be the area of the pitch most affected with a few players on the way out, meaning there will be a few coming through the door, expensive ones at that.

Among those expensive midfielders being linked with a move to Anfield is World Cup star, Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica midfielder played a huge role in his nation's success in Qatar, which has not helped Liverpool in the slightest.

Pay Up Or He Stays

Earlier reports claimed that Liverpool had an £85m bid for Enzo Fernandez rejected. River al Instante now report that the Reds know they have to pay the full £105m if they are to get their man. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the report, Benfica have made it clear what they want for their star player and if Liverpool don't pay the amount then Fernandez will stay in Portugal. 

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player

Virgil Van Dijk is currently the club's biggest transfer at £85m but if they want to sign the World Cup's best young player then they will have to break their record by £20m.

Will FSG allow this kind of money to be spent or will a signing such as this come from new ownership?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool Highlights: Reds Exit Carabao Cup In Christmas Cracker

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
News

Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool - Klopp's Side Dumped Out In Etihad Thriller

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Etihad Stadium
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores As Liverpool Make Yet Another Comeback Over Manchester City - Carabao Cup

By Damon Carr
Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Goal Gets Liverpool Back Into The Game Against Manchester City - Carabao Cup

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer Of €100Million For Enzo Fernandez Rejected By Benfica

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino, Fabinho
Match Coverage

Report: Huge Blow For Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp As Roberto Firmino Is Ruled Out of Manchester City Clash

By Neil Andrew
Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew