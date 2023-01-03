Liverpool Not Expected To Bring In Further Signings In The Winter Transfer Window

Liverpool start the new year off with a 3-1 defeat to Brentford but the bad news doesn't stop there for the fanbase.

After singing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for £37m, it seems like that's that in the transfer market for the Reds.

Well-informed Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce reported that the likelihood is that the club are done with transfer dealings unless an unexpected opportunity becomes available.

IMAGO / ANP

After a disappointing first half to the season, to say the least, supporters are becoming restless at the lack of transfer activity they have seen once again.

Game after game, holes in the midfield become more apparent, a fine example coming the other night in the win over Leicester City for the first goal.

However, like in the summer, the club remain stubborn and unwilling to spend any more than what they make through sales.

No Midfielder

The reports by Joyce have been backed up recently by CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, who appeared on YouTube channel Born n' Red.

Jacobs reiterated what Joyce claimed, not giving much hope of any more January singings.

'Liverpool will not move unless the right name becomes available. They won't buy for the sake of it.'

The journalist claimed that Liverpool are still 'putting all of their eggs in the Jude Bellingham basket' but buying in January would only be a 'stop-gap' or a 'panic buy.'

IMAGO / PA Images

A smell of contradiction floats in the air as Arthur Melo was nothing less than a panic loan signing and it also tells you that the club have not planned correctly when there is an obvious need to bring in a midfielder now rather than later.

It also begs the question, is it only a 'stop-gap' signing we can get in January despite knowing the need for a midfielder back in the summer when Jurgen Klopp admitted so?

Like the football on the pitch, this club is becoming too predictable.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |