Liverpool Offer Could Tempt Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo - Pundit

After Liverpool reportedly failed with a late bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, speculation has continued that he still could make a move to Anfield.

Those rumours have been fuelled further with the recent move of Seagulls manager Graham Potter to Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

Alan Hutton admitted to Football Insider that it had been a blow to Liverpool that they could not seal the deal for the 20-year-old before the transfer window closed.

“At this moment in time, yes. I think he’s a really good player. Obviously you see the style that Brighton play I think that would suit a player coming to Liverpool. They like to play with the ball and Liverpool, at this moment in time, need midfield reinforcements. It’s there for everybody to see. It’s no sleight on the players that are there, it’s just that they need help in the midfield."

Hutton went on to say that Caicedo is likely to still be keen on a move to Merseyside with the Reds to play under Jurgen Klopp.

“You can understand Brighton wanting to offer him a new contract. Still, that lure will be there to play for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. They’re still going to challenge, yes they’re going through a sticky period at this moment in time but you don’t become a bad team overnight. They’re full of quality players, international players. So it’s probably something that he thinks that he would fancy a bash at.“

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool have under-invested in their midfield over the past 18 months and are now paying the price for that with the current injury crisis at the club.

They will need to make a move in January to start the midfield rebuild and Caicedo could certainly be an option for them, especially now that Potter has moved on.

