Report: Liverpool Offer Denis Zakaria 'Huge' Salary And Guaranteed Role

Reports claim that not only are Liverpool at the front of the line to sign Denis Zakaria, but the Merseyside club have also offered him a massive salary and guaranteed playing time.

Liverpool are set to go head-to-head with La Liga giants Real Madrid for Denis Zakaria's signature.

The Swiss midfielder is set to be out of contract at the end of this season and has no intention of signing a new deal with his current club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Denis Zakaria IMAGO / Team 2 Age: 25 Club: Borussia Monchengladbach Position: Defensive Midfielder Appearances this season: 18 Goals this season: 2 Assists this season: 1 Contract expiration: June 30th 2022 Market value: £24.30million

Despite competition from one of the biggest clubs in the world, Catalonian outlet El Nacional have reported that Liverpool are the favourites to sign the Bundesliga star.

The report goes on to say that Liverpool offered the former Young Boys midfielder a 'huge' salary and a guarantee that he will have an important role in the side.

Previous reports from ESPN have backed this claim and reported that Liverpool are favourites to land the Monchengladbach star.

With Jordan Henderson out of form and Fabinho being the only senior defensive midfielder, Denis Zakaria would be a logical signing for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Although transfer speculation continues to follow him, Zakaria has his heart set on remaining with the Bundesliga side through the end of the season.

This will be music to Monchengladbach's ears as the club find themselves sitting 12th on the Bundesliga table.

