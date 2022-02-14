Report: Liverpool on High Alert as Bayern Munich Midfielder Could Depart the German Champions Next Summer

Report: Liverpool on High Alert as Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso Could Depart the German Champions Next Summer

In recent news, Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso ahead of the summer transfer window.

There are a lot of great players up for grabs this summer on a free transfer. Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala just to name a few.

With it likely that Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba are on their way to Real Madrid next summer, Liverpool will be forced to look at some other options.

AC Milan's Franck Kessié has been heavily rumoured with a move to Liverpool as he is set to run down his contract with I Rossoneri.

However, one player who hasn't been rumoured with a move to Anfield is Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso

The 27-year-old has won pretty much every competition you could hope for. He's won all the domestic trophies with Bayern, a Champions League with the German side too and a World Cup with France.

Bayern Munich signed the French midfielder from Olympique Lyonnais in 2017 for a reported fee of £19.8million.

Tolisso has played 113 games for Bayern, scoring 21 goals and getting 15 assists in the five years he's been in Germany.

Now, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, via Paisley Gates, Liverpool's attention has been put on high alert after Tolisso and Bayern Munich haven't agreed a new deal yet.

Author Verdict

Liverpool have been linked with a lot of midfielders during this season. AC Milan's Franck Kessie has been the main player reported though.

It seems like Jurgen Klopp's side will add someone to the midfield department next summer with James Milner potentially departing at the end of the season.

Tolisso would be a great signing for Liverpool if they could pull it off next summer. The French midfielder would be free and he wouldn't require crazy wages.

He could also offer some healthy competition to the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Naby Keita.

Whatever happens with departures from the Liverpool team next summer, if Bayern Munich can't agree a new contract with Tolisso, then Jurgen Klopp's side should be all over a potential deal.

