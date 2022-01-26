Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer With The Player Keen To Move To Anfield

Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On Free Transfer

Reports out of Italy claim that Juventus star Paulo Dybala wants a transfer to Liverpool and that the Merseyside club have made contact with him.

Liverpool are always after a good bargain. The club have become famous for raiding relegated clubs and taking their best players for next to nothing.

It seems that Liverpool could be close to striking transfer gold once again with another Bosman transfer on the cards.

According to sources in Italy, Liverpool have made contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala over a possible pre-contract that would see him join the Reds after the season.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala

Age: 28

Club: Juventus

Position: Centre Forward

Appearances this season: 23

Goals this season: 11

Assists this season: 4

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022

Market value: £45.00million

According to TuttomercatoWEB, the Argentinian attacker wants to move to Liverpool after refusing any and all contract extension talks with Juventus.

Liverpool are very hopeful of taking advantage of Dybala's contract situation to land a star player on a free transfer who would otherwise cost upwards of £45.00m.

Despite positive talks with Liverpool, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has stated that he wants Dybala to stay in Turin.

Read More

"The evaluations of the contracts are the job of the company, they are not things that concern me. I raised Dybala, he was a child when he arrived from Palermo, now he’s grown up and he’s an extraordinary player. I expect a lot [from Dybala] in this second part of the season. The value of the player is beyond doubt. He is a great player"

Massimiliano Allegri on Dybala's contract situation

Former Juventus striker Alessandro Del Piero has also called the situation between I Bianconeri and Dybala  "complicated".

Liverpool are said to be keen on further talks if Dybala continues to reject new contract talks with Juventus.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

