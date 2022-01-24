Liverpool Open Talks To Sign £19.8million Rated PSV Eindhoven Star Cody Gapko

Liverpool Open Talks To Sign 21 G/A PSV Eindhoven Attacker Cody Gapko
Liverpool has one of the best front three's in the world. However, it is no secret that the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane are rapidly aging and nearing the end of their prime.
This is why many Liverpool supporters are clamoring for FSG to be more active in the transfer market and bring in some new faces.
Luckily enough, Liverpool has recently been linked with a move for one of the hottest attacking prospects in all of world football.
According to Voetbal International, a trusted source for Dutch football, Liverpool has opened talks with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gapko.
Liverpool Open Talks For Cody Gapko
Cody Gapko is a versatile attacker who plays mainly as a left-winger but can also excel as a right-winger or a centre-forward.
In 28 total appearances for the Eredivisie side, Gapko has 10 goals and 11 assists which is a very impressive record for a 22-year-old.
Read More
Although Liverpool FC has opened talks, Voetbal International says that these talks are 'exploratory' at this moment in time.
On top of that, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will have to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester City for the Netherlands international's signature.
With Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi being linked with moves away from the club, this could be a player to keep an eye on for the summer window.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News
- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Combined XI
- Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Last Encounter At Anfield
- AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?
- Jurgen Klopp Confirms Caoimhin Kelleher Will Play In Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Instead Of Alisson Becker
- 'If That Goal Happens' - Virgil Van Dijk On Liverpool Centre Back Joel Matip's Dribbles Out Of Defence
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook