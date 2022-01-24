Liverpool Open Talks To Sign £19.8million Rated PSV Eindhoven Star Cody Gapko

Liverpool has one of the best front three's in the world. However, it is no secret that the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane are rapidly aging and nearing the end of their prime.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

This is why many Liverpool supporters are clamoring for FSG to be more active in the transfer market and bring in some new faces.

Luckily enough, Liverpool has recently been linked with a move for one of the hottest attacking prospects in all of world football.

According to Voetbal International, a trusted source for Dutch football, Liverpool has opened talks with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gapko.

IMAGO / ANP

Liverpool Open Talks For Cody Gapko

Cody Gapko is a versatile attacker who plays mainly as a left-winger but can also excel as a right-winger or a centre-forward.

In 28 total appearances for the Eredivisie side, Gapko has 10 goals and 11 assists which is a very impressive record for a 22-year-old.

Although Liverpool FC has opened talks, Voetbal International says that these talks are 'exploratory' at this moment in time.

On top of that, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will have to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester City for the Netherlands international's signature.

IMAGO / ANP

With Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi being linked with moves away from the club, this could be a player to keep an eye on for the summer window.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook