Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign €60m Rated FC Porto Star Otavio | Klopp Bid For Player Last Summer

According to sources out of Portugal, Liverpool have opened talks to sign FC Porto star Otavio. The Reds previously bid for the Portuguese international last summer.

Thankfully for Liverpool supporters, Jurgen Klopp usually gets what he wants.

Unfortunately, sometimes this means waiting years for the right player. 

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

Now, it seems that Klopp is ready to go back in for a player that Liverpool were heavily linked with in the past.

Not only that, but Liverpool seems to have found a club to replace Southampton for repeat business.

Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Otavio

Otavio

Just months after signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto, Liverpool are now being linked with Otavio.

Portuguese outlet A Bola has reported that the Reds have officially opened talks with Porto over Otavio's transfer availability.

This should come as no surprise as the Anfield side placed a bid for the attacking midfielder last summer.

Otavio does not fit the build of a typical Liverpool transfer being that he is already 27-years-old. Historically, FSG and Liverpool's transfer team have opted to sign younger players to retain their value.

However, as mentioned above, Jurgen Klopp gets what he wants. If that happens to be a player outside of the Moneyball philosophy, so be it.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored five goals and provided 13 assists in 48 total appearances this season for FC Porto.

Otavio

It is unsure if Liverpool would need to trigger Otavio's €60m release clause or if a lower fee could be negotiated but it does seem that the Reds have a genuine interest in the transfer.

With the season coming to a close, this could be a name to watch for in the summer transfer window.

