Skip to main content

Liverpool Pair Set To Depart This Summer

Liverpool defenders Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams are likely to depart the Reds this summer, says journalist Neil Jones.

The youngsters both spent time on loan at Championship clubs last season, at Bournemouth and Swansea respectively.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all above the pair in the pecking order, a move away from Merseyside appears the best option for both.

Writing for Goal, Jones wrote: "Both Phillips and Williams are expected to leave, with interest growing in the central defensive duo.

Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson

Alisson Becker, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips embrace

"Phillips, 25, has suitors in the Championship, as well as in Germany, while Williams is expected to go on loan to a Championship club."

According to reports, the Reds are hopeful that they can recieve a fee of around £15-20million for Phillips. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jurgen Klopp's side have already sold Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams this summer, which raised funds to allow the club record signing of Darwin Nunez last month.

Phillips enjoyed a successful spell at the Cherries last season, he featured 17 times in the league as Scott Parker's side earned promotion back to the topflight.

Williams, however, had a less fruitful time in Wales. The 21-year-old managed just five Championship appearances in the first half of last season, before he returned to the Reds in late January.

While it appears there is a slim chance that either player will ever be a consistent starter for the club, the Reds faithful will not forget the part that both played during the teams injury stricken 2019/20 campaign.

With van Dijk, Matip and Gomez all sidelined, Phillips and Williams stepped up and helped secure Champions League football in what was a monumental show of determination and quality.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Joe Gomez
News

England Defender Joe Gomez On Liverpool's 'Unbelievable' Defensive Options

By Joe Dixon34 minutes ago
Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
News

'We'll Need To Be Almost Perfect' - Liverpool And Brazil Midfielder Fabinho On The Premier League Title Race

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

'Funds For Jude' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool Have Agreed Deal For Ben Davies With Rangers

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'I Think He's Improved Hugely' - Former International On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Opinions

2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part Five

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Pedro Chirivella
Quotes

‘I Wanted to Leave Liverpool the Next Morning.’ Former Liverpool Midfielder’s Reaction to a Game That Cost Liverpool £200K

By Matty Orme13 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg
Quotes

'People Don't Realise' - Pundit On Positional Options For Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool For Darwin Nunez & Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Luis Diaz
News

Luis Diaz To Barcelona: So Close Yet So Far - How The Spanish Giants Missed Out On Signing Liverpool Winger

By Rowan Lee13 hours ago