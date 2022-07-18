Liverpool Pair Set To Depart This Summer

Liverpool defenders Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams are likely to depart the Reds this summer, says journalist Neil Jones.

The youngsters both spent time on loan at Championship clubs last season, at Bournemouth and Swansea respectively.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all above the pair in the pecking order, a move away from Merseyside appears the best option for both.

Writing for Goal, Jones wrote: "Both Phillips and Williams are expected to leave, with interest growing in the central defensive duo.

Alisson Becker, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips embrace IMAGO / PA Images

"Phillips, 25, has suitors in the Championship, as well as in Germany, while Williams is expected to go on loan to a Championship club."

According to reports, the Reds are hopeful that they can recieve a fee of around £15-20million for Phillips.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already sold Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams this summer, which raised funds to allow the club record signing of Darwin Nunez last month.

Phillips enjoyed a successful spell at the Cherries last season, he featured 17 times in the league as Scott Parker's side earned promotion back to the topflight.

Williams, however, had a less fruitful time in Wales. The 21-year-old managed just five Championship appearances in the first half of last season, before he returned to the Reds in late January.

While it appears there is a slim chance that either player will ever be a consistent starter for the club, the Reds faithful will not forget the part that both played during the teams injury stricken 2019/20 campaign.

With van Dijk, Matip and Gomez all sidelined, Phillips and Williams stepped up and helped secure Champions League football in what was a monumental show of determination and quality.

