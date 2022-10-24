Skip to main content

Liverpool Prepare January Transfer Move For Two Borussia Dortmund Stars

Liverpool want to bring in two young Borussia Dortmund players as soon as January.

Liverpool have had a shambolic start to their season, currently sitting eighth in the Premier League behind a bunch of their rivals.

Injuries and underwhelming performances all around have been blamed for the poor form, with a focus also on the club's lack of recruitment in the summer.

Fans have been crying out for a midfielder for a long time, and they continue to do so. However, as things stand, not making top four and securing UEFA Champions League football next year could make signing some of Europe's best crop of talent a lot more of a challenge.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Reports have now emerged that the Reds want to bring in Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko as soon as possible, which could see them arrive at Anfield as early as January.

Journalist Ekrem Konur posted the transfer news on his Twitter account this morning (24th October), as fans instantly jumped on the update.

One supporter replied: "No chance Bellingham leaves in January."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whilst another wrote: "Wanting to and it actually happening is another thing."

Bellingham has been linked to Liverpool for months and continues to be, whilst he carries on his impressive form in Germany and also for the England international team. The 19-year-old looks set to be in Gareth Southgate's squad that travels to Qatar next month for the World Cup.

Moukoko, 17, has found himself to be Dortmund's Erling Haaland replacement so far this campaign. The German U21 striker has played a total of 53 games for BVB and scored 9 goals, despite his age, with 4 of those goals coming within the last two months.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Bringing in the duo could transform Jurgen Klopp's side and help to make something of the season. It would almost certainly come with a hefty price tag though...

Bellingham has been predicted to become the most expensive midfielder ever and Moukoko is showing signs of a world-class forward, having made his Champions League debut at only sixteen years and eighteen days old which made him the youngest player in the competition's history.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe Could Earn Largest Contract In Sports History - Details Leaked

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October

By Neil Andrew
Napoli
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp 'Eyeing' Move For Liverpool Transfer Target Amid Napoli Contract Talks

By Damon Carr
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Best Positioned' To Beat Real Madrid & PSG In Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
News

Report: Three Liverpool Players Could Return From Injury For Crucial Ajax Champions League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Articles

Is Pep Lijnders The Problem At Liverpool?

By Owen Cummings
imago1017030938h
Match Coverage

WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat To Clinical Arsenal

By Alex Caddick
Kim Little of Arsenal and Jasmine Matthews of Liverpool
Match Coverage

WSL: Liverpool Winless In Three League Games Following Arsenal Defeat

By Jake Mahon