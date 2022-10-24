Liverpool Prepare January Transfer Move For Two Borussia Dortmund Stars

Liverpool have had a shambolic start to their season, currently sitting eighth in the Premier League behind a bunch of their rivals.

Injuries and underwhelming performances all around have been blamed for the poor form, with a focus also on the club's lack of recruitment in the summer.

Fans have been crying out for a midfielder for a long time, and they continue to do so. However, as things stand, not making top four and securing UEFA Champions League football next year could make signing some of Europe's best crop of talent a lot more of a challenge.

Reports have now emerged that the Reds want to bring in Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko as soon as possible, which could see them arrive at Anfield as early as January.

Journalist Ekrem Konur posted the transfer news on his Twitter account this morning (24th October), as fans instantly jumped on the update.

One supporter replied: "No chance Bellingham leaves in January."

Whilst another wrote: "Wanting to and it actually happening is another thing."

Bellingham has been linked to Liverpool for months and continues to be, whilst he carries on his impressive form in Germany and also for the England international team. The 19-year-old looks set to be in Gareth Southgate's squad that travels to Qatar next month for the World Cup.

Moukoko, 17, has found himself to be Dortmund's Erling Haaland replacement so far this campaign. The German U21 striker has played a total of 53 games for BVB and scored 9 goals, despite his age, with 4 of those goals coming within the last two months.

Bringing in the duo could transform Jurgen Klopp's side and help to make something of the season. It would almost certainly come with a hefty price tag though...

Bellingham has been predicted to become the most expensive midfielder ever and Moukoko is showing signs of a world-class forward, having made his Champions League debut at only sixteen years and eighteen days old which made him the youngest player in the competition's history.

