Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Prepare Opening Bid To Test Water With Benfica For Darwin Nunez

With it earlier being confirmed that Liverpool are interested in Darwin Nunez, it has now been reported that an opening bid has been made.

Benfica's talisman has heavily attracted some of the best clubs around Europe. Manchester United have also held talks with Nunez's agent.

Darwin Nunez

The 22-year-old was heavily impressive when playing against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season. He scored a goal in both legs.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an opening bid of €80m plus add-ons in the region of €20m has now been made. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benfica want €100m for Nunez so there's a good chance that this bid could be accepted. Both Liverpool and Manchester United have no intention of entering a bidding war.

It's looking ever more likely that Nunez will be playing on Merseyside next season, especially with Liverpool being the Uruguayan's first choice move. 

Personal terms have already reportedly been agreed upon between the two parties.

Now it is just sorting out the final agreements between the two clubs and then Nunez will travel to England, where he'll undergo a medical.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Close' To Signing Darwin Nunez From Benfica | Fee To Be Near €100M

By Matt Thielen58 seconds ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Bid £70m For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp

By Matt Thielen20 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Led Transfer Race For Midfield Star Until Kylian Mbappe Intervention

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Ex-Manchester City Defender On Bayern Munich's Rejected Offer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Revealed: Bayern Munich's 'Laughable' Sadio Mane Bid | Liverpool Want £42.5M

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Bayern Munich's Second Sadio Mane Bid | Fee Totaled £23.5M + £6.5 In 'Laughable' Add-Ons

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Liverpool Attacker 'Close' To Leaving Anfield This Summer

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago