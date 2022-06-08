Report: Liverpool Prepare Opening Bid To Test Water With Benfica For Darwin Nunez
With it earlier being confirmed that Liverpool are interested in Darwin Nunez, it has now been reported that an opening bid has been made.
Benfica's talisman has heavily attracted some of the best clubs around Europe. Manchester United have also held talks with Nunez's agent.
The 22-year-old was heavily impressive when playing against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season. He scored a goal in both legs.
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an opening bid of €80m plus add-ons in the region of €20m has now been made.
Read More
Benfica want €100m for Nunez so there's a good chance that this bid could be accepted. Both Liverpool and Manchester United have no intention of entering a bidding war.
It's looking ever more likely that Nunez will be playing on Merseyside next season, especially with Liverpool being the Uruguayan's first choice move.
Personal terms have already reportedly been agreed upon between the two parties.
Now it is just sorting out the final agreements between the two clubs and then Nunez will travel to England, where he'll undergo a medical.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
- Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price
- 'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans
- Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |