Report: Liverpool Prepare Opening Bid To Test Water With Benfica For Darwin Nunez

With it earlier being confirmed that Liverpool are interested in Darwin Nunez, it has now been reported that an opening bid has been made.

Benfica's talisman has heavily attracted some of the best clubs around Europe. Manchester United have also held talks with Nunez's agent.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 22-year-old was heavily impressive when playing against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season. He scored a goal in both legs.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an opening bid of €80m plus add-ons in the region of €20m has now been made.

Benfica want €100m for Nunez so there's a good chance that this bid could be accepted. Both Liverpool and Manchester United have no intention of entering a bidding war.

It's looking ever more likely that Nunez will be playing on Merseyside next season, especially with Liverpool being the Uruguayan's first choice move.

Personal terms have already reportedly been agreed upon between the two parties.

Now it is just sorting out the final agreements between the two clubs and then Nunez will travel to England, where he'll undergo a medical.

