Report: Liverpool Preparing For A Record-Breaking Bid For Borussia Dortmund Sensation Jude Bellingham

According to reports, Liverpool are set to put in a record-breaking bid for Borussia Dortmund teenage superstar Jude Bellingham. The former Birmingham midfielder is number one target for Jurgen Klopp and could well be on his way to Anfield in the Summer.

Jude Bellingham is one of the most wanted players in world football at the moment, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City all chasing for his signature.

Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa/Sipa USA

With Liverpool's midfield ageing, a freshen up is vastly needed next Summer. 18 year-old Jude Bellingham fits the bill perfectly. The Dortmund star has been likened to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and has said in an interview that he would choose Steven Gerrard to swap shirts with.

"Stevie G, easily to be fair. In fact, no it is not easy, I think him or Rooney definitely close.

But I think I would go Gerrard, though. The No.8, similar position to me, so yeah, I would probably go with him.”

Despite Fabrizio Romano warning clubs off Jude Bellingham, new reports as written in the Mirror say that Liverpool are preparing a record-breaking bid for the highly talented youngster. They look to take advantage of rival clubs concentrating on Bellingham's team-mate Erling Haaland.

Author Verdict

If this becomes true, I will be the first to praise FSG for being serious and showing intention, finally. Jude Bellingham should be number one priority and we should be doing everything we can to get him.

This could be a signing that restarts a new build at Liverpool, as the older players move on. Bellingham would be the ideal to build a team around. The team needs freshening up, let's start with signing this talent.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook