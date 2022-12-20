Skip to main content
Liverpool Preparing Bid To Sign Morocco‘s Sofyan Amrabat Ahead Of Tottenham

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are set to make a bid for Sofyan Amrabat as Fiorentina face a huge battle to keep their World Cup star after January.
Fiorentina may have to start preparing for life without Sofyan Amrabat for the rest of the season with both Liverpool and Tottenham looking to sign the Moroccan in the January window. 

After an outstanding World Cup, leading his side to the semi-final, the midfielder has increased interest in his signature. 

Morocco were the first African side to reach that stage of the World Cup and were everyone’s second side due to their hard work, as they knocked out a couple of huge nations. 

Amrabat, who played a huge part in that may have tasted what is yet to come. Huge matches come thick and fast in the Premier League and that is exactly where the dynamic midfielder may end up in the next month. 

Liverpool are looking to get ahead of Tottenham, reports suggest...

Preparing Bid

According to Lions de l’Atlas, via 90min, Liverpool are preparing a £39m bid for Sofyan Amrabat, which could be enough to get the deal done after Jurgen Klopp met with his agent. 

Tottenham have shown interest in the Moroccan, but the player reportedly prefers a move to Anfield.

With Fabinho looking like a shadow of himself this season and in clear need of a major fix-up in the midfield, the Reds are planning to make Amrabat their first signing of next year. 

Jurgen Klopp and the pull of Liverpool have come up trumps plenty of times before, could this happen again? 

