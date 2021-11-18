Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Liverpool Setting Up A Bumper Contract For France And PSG Star Kylian Mbappe As They Look To Beat Real Madrid For His Signature

Author:

Reports suggest that Liverpool are preparing a huge contract offer for France and PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe as they look to fend of La Liga giants Real Madrid. 

Kylian Mbappe's rise to stardom has excelled rapidly over the last few years. After signing for PSG from French rivals Monaco, the explosive winger has continued to impress at the highest stage. 

Kylian Mbappe

PSG, who are currently managed by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, have had a decent start to the league and Champions League this season, but haven't had success in Europe as of yet. 

Kylian Mbappe could well be looking to leave for a new challenege next Summer. He will want to continue on an upwards trajectory and start to be successful in Europe as well as domestically. 

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been long admirers of Mbappe and were said to have spoken to him prior to his move to the French capital. 

Liverpool have competition from Real Madrid for his signature, who are supposedly Mbappe's dream club. However, with Real Madrid struggling financially and at times on the pitch, Mbappe may look elsewhere as his next destination.

Read More

With the stubbornness of FSG regarading spending, Liverpool will have to go against the grain in order to have Kylian Mbappe in a Reds shirt. 

According to reports in Spanish publication Defensa Central, Liverpool are preparing a contract worth €30m per year to tempt Kylian Mbappe in a move to Anfield over his 'dream move' to the Bernabeu. 

Will we see FSG finally back Jurgen Klopp to get one of the world's best players in Kylian Mbappe?

