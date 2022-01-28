Breaking: Luis Diaz To Join Liverpool For €45M + €15M In Add-ons
Liverpool have long been linked with a move for FC Porto winger Luis Diaz.
Throughout the January transfer window, it seemed as if Tottenham Hotspur managed to leap ahead of Liverpool in the pursuit of the Colombian, but the player made it clear he wanted Jurgen Klopp's Reds.
Now, Liverpool have made it clear that they wanted Luis Diaz just as badly.
Age: 25
Club: FC Porto
Position: Left Midfield/Winger
Appearances this season: 28
Goals this season: 16
Assists this season: 6
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024
Market value: £36.00million
Previous reports have claimed that Diaz rejected Tottenham's offer because he thought he was 'on another level' and wanted to wait for a club that could match his talent.
That club is no other than Liverpool Football Club.
According to new reports out of Portugal, Luis Diaz will soon be a Liverpool player after the two clubs agreed to a transfer fee.
Portuguese outlet O Jogo reported that Liverpool have reached a transfer agreement to sign the Colombian winger for €45M + €15M in add-ons.
Read More
On top of that, another journalist has claimed that Liverpool have reached a contract that would see Diaz playing for the Merseyside club until 2026.
Nicolo Schira has reported that Liverpool have a contract with Luis Diaz and that the Reds have overtaken Tottenham in the race for his signature.
Stay tuned to LFC Transfer Room for updates on Liverpool's chase for Luis Diaz.
