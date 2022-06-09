Report: Liverpool Reach Full Agreement To Sign Darwin Nunez | €80m + Bonuses
Liverpool supporters have been waiting for some good news on the transfer front after Sadio Mane expressed his desire to leave the club.
Over the past few days, not only has Sadio Mane's transfer to Bayern Munich advanced but the Reds have closed in on his replacement.
Numerous reports have confirmed that Liverpool's interest in signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica is very very real.
Now, reports claim that Jurgen Klopp's side has reached a full agreement with Benfica to sign the Uruguayan striker.
According to Record Portugal Liverpool have agreed to a fee with the Portuguese side that will see Nunez join the Reds this summer.
The fee is said to be €80m + bonuses. Although the bonuses are not public information just yet, one can assume that they will not be 'laughable' like the ones Bayern Munich offered in Mane's negotiations.
Nunez will join Klopp's side on a five-year contract that will see him earn €6 million per year.
With everything agreed, the transfer could be wrapped up in the coming days.
