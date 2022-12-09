Next summer could be the biggest Liverpool have had in years after the failure earlier this year to address clear problems in the midfield area. The Reds ended up making a loan move for Juventus’ Arthur Melo, which has been a disaster, to say the least.

Jurgen Klopp ‘admitted’ he got it wrong at the end of summer, however, sudden changes in the back room staff and news of FSG looking for either investors or buyers opens the door for other explanations.

These actions have not only affected this season but making next summer a period of major movements. As there will be players going out of the door, the recruitment coming in will need to be high in quality and numbers.

A recent report by Christian Faulk state that Jude Bellingham’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool is ‘very close’, which was backed up by journalist Nicolo Schira, claiming that Bellingham may sign a 6-year contract.

Another midfielder that has been heavily linked with a move to England is Benfica and Argentina star, Enzo Fernandez. Real Madrid are also very interested in the signing.

Can Liverpool afford both under this ownership or are these reports telling us something about a change in ownership as well as the deals themselves?

Enzo Fernandes And Jude Bellingham?

According to Diaro in Portugal, Liverpool have reached a pre-agreement to sign Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica midfielder, like Bellingham, has been very impressive in the 2022 World Cup. His release clause to leave the Portuguese club is around €120m

The Reds have recently shopped in Portugal in recent windows, bringing in both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez from Porto and Benfica respectively.

Argentina’s young talent, alongside Lionel Messi, has guided his national side to the quarter-final, facing the Netherlands later today. A huge match for the nation and the biggest stage for Fernandez to show what he is about.

If the results go right, Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham may go head-to-head in the final of the Qatar World Cup. If the transfer window goes right, Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham may play alongside each other next season in the famous red of Liverpool.

