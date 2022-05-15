Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement With FC Porto For Fabio Vieira | £12.7m Release Clause

Liverpool have reached a transfer agreement with FC Porto for attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Liverpool have several players that will enter in the final year of their contracts once this season ends.

Those players include Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah

With that being said, there is no guarantee that all of the aforementioned stars remain with the club past this summer meaning Liverpool will be active in the transfer market.

Several players have been linked with Liverpool including Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, and even Kylian Mbappe.

Despite all of the links, Liverpool have reached a transfer agreement with FC Porto for one of their stars.

Liverpool Reach Agreement With FC Porto For Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira
According to The Daily Mirror (via Wapnaija News) Liverpool have reached an agreement with FC Porto that the Reds will have first right of refusal to sign Fabio Vieira.

The 21-year-old is having a wonderful season in the Primeira Liga having scored seven goals and providing 16 assists in 39 total appearances so far.

The Merseyside club just have to pay his release clause worth a measly £12.7m which is incredibly low for a player of his calibre.

Although it is low, the report says that any interested party would also have to agree to performance-related add-ons as part of the transfer.

