Report: Liverpool Ready To Enter Race For Portuguese Midfield Star

Liverpool could be ready to dip back into the transfer market for Portuguese star Mateus Nunes, according to a report from Jornal de Noticias.

Previous reports had suggested that Liverpool were finished in the transfer market for the summer, however, manager Jurgen Klopp sent fans and journalists into up-roar saying that the Reds would dive back into the market should someone ask to leave the club.

"I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know," he said. "If somebody comes to you and says 'I want to go'.

"Nobody came to me yet, but if that happens then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why?

"I’m not looking to buy, I can say that. I don’t understand. I do not understand. People told me about this discussion [about the midfield options], but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this.

"I know all these things, that we don’t score enough goals from midfield, this and that, but what do we want? This 'Golden Cow' that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!"

Nunes has also been linked to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, with previous reports stating that Liverpool are focussing on a move for Jude Bellingham next summer.

